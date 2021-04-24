PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik pack on the PDA as they celebrate model's 26th birthday in NYC

The birthday girl, Gigi Hadid, stepped out with partner and baby daddy Zayn Malik as the couple colour co-ordinated in shades of blue while grabbing a cheese grill sandwich.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her first birthday as a new mom on Friday, 23 April! And went all out to mark the special day. By going all out, we mean that Gigi Hadid truly lived up to it as the super model got a food truck positioned outside of her apartment. Dishing out cheese grilled sandwiches, Gigi's party guests stepped out of her residence building in NoHo in New York City to get their cheesy grill fix.

The birthday girl stepped out with partner and baby daddy Zayn Malik as the couple colour co-ordinated in shades of blue. The model was joined by sister Bella Hadid, mum Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, makeup artist Patrick Ta, modeling agent Luiz Mattos, and more, reported Just Jared.

Gigi posed for the cameras before heading inside and so did Bella Hadid. Meanwhile, lovebirds Gigi and Zayn were the center of attention as the couple were oblivious of the cameras and packed on the PDA.

Check out Gigi Hadid's birthday photos below:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents last year when they welcomed their adorable little daughter Khai. The new mum has since shared adorable photos of their little one. However, has consciously not revealed Khai's identity. ​

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid’s fortune completely self made; Dad Mohamed says she ‘never took a single Dollar from her parents’

Share your comment ×