PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid brings back the LV bucket hat for a winter stroll with baby ZiGi; Flaunts her chic boots

Gigi Hadid stepped out for a stroll and lunch with a friend. The model was seen carrying baby ZiGi in a buggy as she sat back for a quick selfie session.

It has been a few cold days in New York City but that hasn't stopped Gigi Hadid to take a quick stroll around the block. Although the supermodel hasn't frequented the streets often, whenever she does, she doesn't fail to turn heads. On Sunday, January 10, Gigi was out and about on the streets of the Big Apple with her daughter in tow. During the stroll, the model took a seat on a bench and snapped a few pictures before she made her way back home.

In the first photo, Gigi revealed she donned a Louis Vuitton bucket hat while a pair of white sunglasses and a black mask. Fans saw the model don the bucket hat last month when she stepped out in the snow for a walk with her daughter, accompanied by a friend. In the latest outing, Gigi also gave a close look at her jacket and stylish boots. Mail Online reports that Zayn Malik's ladylove had stepped out to grab lunch with a friend.

Check out the photos below:

Today, January 11, marks Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid's birthday. Gigi hinted over the weekend that she and her daughter will be meeting Yolanda on her special day and revealed the outfit the little munchkin will be wearing on the occasion. Read all about it here: Gigi Hadid shares baby ZiGi's outfit for her 'Oma's' birthday; Zayn Malik's ladylove hints being a tea person?

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter last September. While the duo has shared glimpses of their daughter, they haven't revealed the name of the baby yet.

Credits :InstagramMailOnline

