PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Vanessa Hudgens make dazzling appearances at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show

It was a delight to see some of our favourite celebrities attend Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection show in Los Angeles on September 22. Apart from the Riri herself, several other A-listers such as Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Vanessa Hudgens, Joan Smalls, Behati Prinsloo, BIA, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Troye Sivan, and Sabrina Carpenter among others made their way to the red carpet.

Among those who absolutely stole the show with their stunning appearances at the event included model Gigi Hadid, who looked gorgeous in a chic white open suit that she paired with a pearl necklace. Also, Irina Shayk made heads turn with her black leather overalls. Vanessa Hudgens wore a black lace bra teamed up with an open shirt and a stylish twist to pyjamas in a teal-coloured outfit.

Rihanna herself was seen sporting an amazing look as she chose to go for a glittery neon Bottega Veneta outfit which consisted of layering of a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress. The singer teamed it up with pointed toe pumps that truly enhanced the look even further.

Check out photos from the Savage x Fenty Show here:

After her stunning late entry at the Met Gala 2021 along with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, this is Rihanna's second major red carpet event where the singer absolutely killed it with her look. Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will be debuting on Friday, September 24th on Amazon Prime Video. The singer while speaking to E! news about the same said, "I want every viewer watching this show to be like, 'Wow! That's me.'"

