PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid kisses on baby ZiGi in a heartwarming pic while Yolanda poses with Zayn Malik's mother

Gigi Hadid spent Thanksgiving 2020 with her family. The model was seen planting a kiss on her little one's cheek while her mother Yolanda posed with Zayn Malik's mother Trisha Malik.

Gigi Hadid had recently revealed she hosted her first Thanksgiving since the arrival of her little one. The model took to her Instagram Stories late Thursday night (in the US)/ early Friday morning (in India) to share glimpses of her Thanksgiving set up. While beau Zayn Malik was missing, it was heartwarming to see the model and her family spending the occasion together. Now, her mother Yolanda Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the model with her daughter.

In the photo, Gigi held baby ZiGi close while she planted a kiss on her cheek. While the little munchkin's face for covered, we did see her fit into a cute onesie. Yolanda shared the picture with a GIF reading, "You are my sunshine." Momma Hadid also left fans gushing when she posed with the former One Direction singer's mother. Yolanda and Trisha Malik stood beside the table while they flashed their contagious smile for the camera. Yolanda shared the photo with the caption, "Mamma's" tagging Trisha in it.

Check out the two photos below:

The sweet photos came after Gigi confessed she wasn't done with the Thanksgiving meal. The model took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was relishing the leftovers from the dinner. In one of the photos, Gigi is seen seated on the table with a plate full of leftovers. She shared the picture with the caption, "It's not even noon and I'm already thinking about this again and ready for the leftovers." Although Zayn was missing in the pictures, a table arrange revealed the singer was with the family. A table decor featured his name. Can you spot it in the photo below?

