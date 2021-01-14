PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid reveals the MASSIVE sports themed cake baked especially for Zayn Malik on his 28th birthday

Gigi Hadid has been sharing photos from Zayn Malik's birthday bash. The singer turned 28 this week and was thrown a fun arcade-themed party.

Zayn Malik recently celebrated his 28th birthday. The former One Direction singer spent his birthday with his ladylove Gigi Hadid. The supermodel revealed that a retro theme party was organised with arcade games like Pacman were set up at the birthday bash. While the photos revealed the duo had a ball, Gigi has now shared a picture of the massive customised cake baked for Zayn on the occasion. The new mamma revealed that a special sports-themed cake was ordered to celebrate the singer's birthday.

The cake featured a football field with a massive jersey of the Bradford City AFC team. The cake also featured a ticket featuring a birthday note for Zayn written on Gigi's behalf. In another photo shared, Gigi is seen hovering over the cake in an attempt to get the perfect shot while Zayn stands beside her with a drink in his hand.

Check out the photos below:

The photos come a day after Gigi shared photos from inside the birthday bash to reveal the theme of the party and the arrangements made for her beau. The model also shared a photo of the couple and thanked Zayn for making her the mamma to the best daughter. "Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever," she wrote.

Zayn celebrates his birthday shortly after the release of his new track Vibez from his new album Nobody Is Listening. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: On Zayn Malik's 28th birthday, Gigi Hadid hints at her favourite songs from singer's album Nobody is Listening

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×