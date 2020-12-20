PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid seems busy on a call as she takes a winter stroll with Baby ZiGi along with a friend

Spotted: Gigi Hadid steps out for a winter stroll with Baby ZiGi. The supermodel looked chic in the winter ensemble.

Gigi Hadid is stepping out for a winter stroll with her daughter in tow. The supermodel welcomed her little princess in September, with beau Zayn Malik. While she spent the initial few months of her motherhood indoors, she was spotted out and about a few times already lately. Last week, she was seen taking a stroll with daughter and sister Bella Hadid before she celebrated her daughter's first snowfall. Over the weekend, Gigi again stepped out for a walk and was accompanied by a friend.

The model stepped out in a stunning tan coat which she styled like a trench coat. She wore the heavily warm outfit over a pair of light blue denim jeans, a white buttoned-down shirt and boots. She completed the look with a tan Louis Vuitton winter hat and a pair of chic sunglasses. The model sported a black mask along with a pair of white gloves. Gigi opted to leave her hair down. Baby ZiGi was tucked away in a white stroller as the mother-daughter duo made their way through the snow. The model was spotted walking through the streets of NYC before she was photographed on a call.

Check out the photos below:

Gigi has been busy with her baby since September. While the model has been spotted less in public, she has been keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts via Instagram. The model celebrated Halloween with Zayn Malik, followed by Thanksgiving with her mother Yolanda Hadid and Zayn's mother Trisha Malik. In case you missed it, check out the photos from the celebrations in the link below.

Credits :Getty Images

