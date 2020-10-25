PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid sports a 'vote' tee to reveal her post baby body; Says she voted with daughter next to her

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram and revealed that she has voted with her daughter by her side. The supermodel flaunted her post-baby body and urged her followers to cast their vote as well.

Gigi Hadid has submitted her vote and she's urging her 60.1 million followers on Instagram to do the same. The supermodel has been batting on the importance of voting for weeks now. She has been constantly reminding her fans about registering to vote and helping them understand the need to bring about a change. Today, Gigi took to her social media account and shared a bunch of photos to reveal she has voted. One of the photos revealed Gigi's post-baby body.

The photo saw the 25-year-old sport a black tee with the word "vote" printed on them. She paired the tee with a pair of bright yellow pants. Gigi opted to flaunt her natural look for the shot. She shared the picture, along with photos revealing information about the voting dates in each state. She shared the photos with an elaborate caption.

"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate," she wrote. She added that she would be proud of people who voted.

"IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!!" she said.

