PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid turns host for her first Thanksgiving dinner since welcoming Baby ZiGi; Zayn Malik MIA

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram to reveal she hosted her first Thanksgiving dinner since embracing motherhood. The model shared a series of photos to reveal how she spent the holiday.

There are a number of things we are thankful for this year. One of them includes Gigi Hadid! The supermodel has been lighting up our social media timeline with her photos and videos throughout the year. From giving us a glimpse at her 25th birthday to showing her support to the Black Lives Movement, urging fans to vote and amid this all, giving us a few glimpses of her little baby she welcomed a few months ago. Tonight, as we count our blessings, the model shared a peek into her Thanksgiving dinner.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gigi took her 61 million followers on the platform through the celebrations featuring her mother Yolanda Hadid. The supermodel began by showing that she has turned chef for the night with an egg in the frame before she shared a picture of the ingredients blended together. Gigi then shared a picture of two sets of feet, revealing that her mother Yolanda was with her. She then shared a picture of the table set up, featuring roasted corn and a bowl of candles. Gigi shared another photo from the dinner and said, "We hosted". She ended her series with a picture of her room with a hint of the Christmas vibe popping out of it.

Check out Gigi Hadid's Thanksgiving 2020 celebrations photos below:

Gigi previously revealed that she has dived into the Christmas spirit early this year. The model shared photos of the Christmas decorations arranged in her house. ICYMI, check it out in the link below.

Credits :Instagram

