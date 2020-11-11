PHOTOS: Gossip Girl Reboot seemingly gives a nod to Blair and Serena by recreating the iconic MET steps moment

  1. Home
Photos from the sets of Gossip Girl Reboot reveal that the makers revisited the iconic MET with the new cast members. Fans of the OG series would be aware that the location played a lunch spot/meeting spot for Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively).
There might be a new batch of Upper East Siders but the Gossip Girl reboot seems like it is retaining a few iconic moments from the OG series. For the unversed, a Gossip Girl reboot is in the making. HBO has roped in fresh faces to reboot the popular television series and the filming recently commenced. Photos from the sets revealed that the makers revisited the iconic staircase outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gossip Girl fans would remember that the location was the spot Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) frequently met. 

In the photos, the Gossip Girl Reboot stars Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith and Thomas Doherty graced the steps. The male cast members sported khaki trousers, matched with white shirts, blue blazers and ties whereas the women sported short skirts, stylish blazers and jackets. While all of them are wearing the twin shades of their school uniform, each member has styled the outfit in their own unique ways. 

Check out the Gossip Girl Reboot cast photos from the Met staircase below: 

In September, Warner Bros confirmed to Variety that the series will be spread across 10 episodes with production taking place in Vancouver, New York City, and Los Angeles. Showrunner Joshua Safran went on to inform fans on Twitter that the reboot will be "very, very queer" and will be different from the original series. While it is unclear if the OG cast would appear, the makers did confirm that Kristen Bell is returning to lend her voice to the series. 

