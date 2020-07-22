PHOTOS: Hailey Baldwin is all hearts for Justin Bieber's 'forever' tattoo; Singer showers fans with love

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to flaunt his neck tattoo. His wife Hailey Baldwin showered the singer with love. Justin also showered fans with love and support.

Justin Bieber has been active on social media platforms throughout the lockdown. The singer began the quarantine entertaining us with adorable TikTok videos with his wife Hailey Baldwin. He went on to collaborate with Ariana Grande on a song titled Stuck With U. The What Do You Mean hitmaker also stepped forward to support the Black Lives Matter movement via his social media accounts. Now, the musician flaunted his neck tattoo on Instagram. He shared a closeup picture of one of his tattoos.

Justin gave fans a better look at his "forever" tattoo. He sported a round-neck white tee which helped him flaunt the ink. Justin shared the picture sans a caption. But it was unnecessary for fans showered the captionless photo with love. Hailey joined his followers to show Justin some love online by double-tapping on the Instagram photo.

Apart from his tattoo, Justin also posted a selfie sporting a yellow hoodie from his line Drew. He sported a blue-printed bandana. The Yummy crooner was seen sans his wife in the photo. He took this opportunity to reach out to his fans and remind them that they are not alone. He showered them with love.

"LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH! I KNOW TIMES ARE HARD! WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER (sic)," his caption read. DJ Khaled took to the comments section and returned Justin some love. "In these hard times we must find the light IM HERE TO HELP BRING THE LIGHT ! LOVE AND LIFE ! JAH LIV LOVE WIDE LOVE IS THE ANSWER," his comment read.

Today coincidentally marks Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's birthday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

