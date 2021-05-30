PHOTOS: Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber are the CUTEST Friends fans as they pose with the show's lead cast

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber said, "We'll be there for you" as they posed on the iconic couch from Friends during the reunion episode shoot.

The much-awaited Friends: The Reunion aired recently across the world and it turned out to be one of the biggest celebratory moments for the sitcom's fans across the world. The reunion episode apart from bringing together the show's lead cast Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc together also hosted several other guest stars. For a special fashion show segment, Justin Bieber also showed up in the reunion.

Accompanying Bieber on the sets of the reunion special was his wife Hailey Baldwin who recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their BTS moments with the lead cast and on the set of the famous sitcom. Justin and Hailey were seen posing for pictures along with the six members of the Friends gang in a perfect fan moment.

The couple also snuggled on the iconic couch of the show and Baldwin captioned the image as, "We'll be there for you." In yet another picture, where Justin and Hailey were seated along with the cast, the model wrote, "Not over this. Never will be."

Check out Justin and Hailey's pictures from the Friends set here:

Justin Bieber famously wore David Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller's Halloween costumes from one of the episodes of the show during the reunion. Bieber walked the ramp in the special episode wearing the 'spudnik' potato costume. The singer's appearance was met with massive applause from the cast members and a visibly delighted David Schwimmer.

Among other celebrity guests who absolutely stole the show in Friends: The Reunion was also Lady Gaga, who crooned Smelly Cat along with Lisa Kudrow and even came dressed as a version of Phoebe Buffay.

