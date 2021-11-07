PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson and more attend LACMA gala 2021

Several Hollywood celebrities including the likes that Dakota Johnson, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jake Gyllenhaal and more walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The LACMA Art + Film Gala’s 10th annual edition honored filmmaker Steven Spielberg and more.

Dressed to the nines, who's who of Hollywood attended the event looking their absolute best. While Miley Cyrus stunned in a floral suit at the event, Dakota Johnson made heads turn with her a glitzy plunging crop top with silk trousers. Among the men, both Jared Leto and Lil Nas X sported Gucci suits with feather-trimmed sleeves.

Also seen attending the event was Billie Eilish who wore a Gucci ensemble that included a fishnet catsuit. While Justin Bieber wasn't present, his wife Hailey Bieber made a stunning appearance at the event's red carpet as she turned up wearing a gorgeous white gown.

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. The 10th annual edition of the gala also honoured portrait artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama's official portraits that are permanently housed at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.

Check out photos from the event here:



Among other A-list stars who also made it to the event included Awkwafina, Diane Keaton, James Corden, Paris Hilton and fiance Carter Reum, Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers and others.