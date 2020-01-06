PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber showed off her long legs at Golden Globes after party red carpet

Hailey Bieber showed off her long legs at the Golden Globes after-party. Check out the photos.

Just when you though the 77th Annual Golden Globes could not get any more glamorous, various celebrities turned heads as they arrived for the after-party. While the star-studded main even was loaded with bling, sparkles and stunning outfits, the after-party did not disappoint either. As part of the post-party red carpet, many celebrities changed into stunning outfits and switched on their party moods. The bash was also attended by Haley Bieber, who made jaws drop in her absolutely fabulous black dress.

The model flaunted her long legs in a bedazzled belted blazer dress. She accessorized the stunning ensemble with a pair of dangle earrings and completed her party look with matching black pointed-toe pumps. The model also let her hair down for the fun night. According to various reports, Haley was also spotted at the Saint Laurent pre-Golden Globes party hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. The model, however, did not attend the post-award-ceremony bash with her husband Justin Bieber.

The event was also attended by Leonardo Dicaprio’s 22-year-old model girlfriend Camila Morrone, who looked stunning a long black dress that had a silver section at the front. The guest list also included various celebrities who attended the main event, including and her husband Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez and her husband Alex Rodriguez singer-actor Taylor Swift, Sofia Vergara and Kate Beckinsale.

Haley’s after-party red-carpet appearance comes hours after she opened up about how the mean comments she reads about herself on social media affects her. The model also asserted that social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter are a "breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don't take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection."

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

