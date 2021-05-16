PHOTOS: Harry Styles looks sharp on the sets of My Policeman with co star David Dawson in UK

Harry Styles, who is playing the role of a gay policeman, was seen in his navy blue cop outfit as he shot for scenes with David Dawson. Check out the photos below.

From one movie to the next! Harry Styles is one busy bee as the singer-actor has been shooting almost non-stop. After he wrapped up the filming of girlfriend Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling, Harry Styles was back on set after a short break. For the unversed, Styles has begun shooting for his next film My Policeman in which he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

Over the weekend, Harry was snapped shooting for the film in Brighton, England, with both his co-stars. Harry, who is playing the role of a gay policeman, was seen in his navy blue cop outfit. The actor looked sharp as he was seen shooting on a street with blue booths.

He was seen sharing screen space with David Dawson as the scene involved them stepping out of a vintage car and walking towards the booth. Harry and David were also snapped doing a small run towards the booth. Meanwhile, last week Harry was also seen shooting with co-star and The Crown actress Emma Corrin. The duo were shooting in Brighton and looked relaxed and chatty in their casual yet stylish outfits.

Take a look at the photos below:

Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman is set in the 1990s and the film travels back and forth and recounts tales of a time when homosexuality was illegal.

