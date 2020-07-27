PHOTOS: Hyun Bin sent a sweet gift to Memories of the Alhambra co star Lee Jae Wook on the sets of his drama

Hyun Bin showed his support to his Memories of the Alhambra co-star Lee Jae Wook and his new Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol by sending a special something on the sets of the drama.

Hyun Bin might be busy filming his upcoming movie in Jordan. But the distance hasn't stopped the Crash Landing On You star from showering his friend with love and support. The handsome hunk sent a sweet gift on the sets of Do Do Sol Sol La La So to show his support to Lee Jae Wook. The two actors worked together in the K-drama series Memories of the Alhambra. They also share the label VAST Entertainment. Taking to Instagram, Lee Jae Wook revealed that Hyun Bin sent him a coffee truck.

In the photos shared by the actor, the coffee truck featured a banner with CLOY star's face on it. The actor shared the photo thanking Hyun Bin and the agency. "Thank you, sunbaenim!!” he wrote. For the unversed, Sunbaenim is a phrase used to address a person who has debuted before.

Soompi translated the words on the banner and wrote, “Actor Hyun Bin and VAST Entertainment support the cast and crew of ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ (literal title).” Check out the photos below:

It was recently reported that Hyun Bin is in Jordan filming for Bargaining. The actor flew to the destination with Hwang Jung Min two weeks ago. It was revealed that the actors along with the crew members were to undergo inspections as per the local quarantine procedures and begin self-isolation.

The filming was scheduled to kick-off in March. However, the filming was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

