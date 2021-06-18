PHOTOS: Irina Shayk spotted with ex Bradley Cooper in New York amid Kanye West romance rumours

Irina Shayk recently returned from her vacation with Kanye West and is back in NYC where she was captured stepping out with Bradly Cooper.

Irina Shayk is back in New York after returning from her France vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Kanye West. After being spotted on a stroll with her daughter Lea De Seine last week, Shayk was once again spotted in NYC, this time with her ex Bradley Cooper with whom she shares her four-year-old daughter. Cooper and Shayk have been co-parenting their daughter and in the process have been known to "friendly exes."

In the pictures that captured Shayk and Cooper's recent outing, the actor was captured smiling. The A Star is Born actor wore a navy blue shirt along with khaki pants whereas the model was seen in a casual avatar with her pair of dark shades on. The ex-couple was seen walking side by side in the pictures and an eye-witness informed E!, "They were both talking to their daughter and she was animated and pointing at things. They seemed like a happy family spending time together."

Check out Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's pictures here:

This is not the first time that Bradley and Irina have been spotted spending time with their daughter together. The couple is known to make 'family time' for Lea often. According to US Weekly, Irina and Bradley are on healthy terms and respectful of each other which has helped them manage the co-parenting process better.

As for Shayk's rumoured romance with West, the duo is back to their New York and LA residences respectively and as per People, a source close to the rapper has maintained that Kanye "likes spending time with her" and will see her "again soon."

