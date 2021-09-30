PHOTOS: Jake Gyllenhaal & Jeanne Cadieu debut as a couple at Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu went red carpet official at The Lost Daughter premiere after arriving separately at Tony Awards. The couple joined Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard on the red carpet. It seemed to be a double date for Gyllenhaal siblings as the duo got together with their partners looking their best.

Jake turned up at The Lost Daughter premiere, to cheer for his sister Maggie who has directed the film starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Dakota Johnson. Jake for the first time made a public appearance with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu at the event.

While Jake was seen twinning with his sister Maggie in a velvet outfit, Jeanne wore a cream-colored dress for the event. The couple posed alongside Maggie and Peter for a perfect family snap. Jake and Jeanne have reportedly been dating since 2018 after getting spotted in New York City. The duo was also reportedly captured enjoying a vacation in Paris before.

Check out Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's photos here:

The couple's last public appearance was at Tony Awards 2021 where Cadieu and Gyllenhaal made separate appearances on the red carpet. Jeanne seemed to have attended to cheer for her beau who was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for his work in Sea Wall/A Life. Gyllenhaal, unfortunately, lost out on the award to The Inheritance star, Andrew Burnap.

Jake has been known to have remained private about his relationships in the past and continues to do the same. The actor hasn't spoken about Cadieu in any of his media interactions before.

