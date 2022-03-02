PHOTOS: Jason Momoa and his kids support Zoe Kravitz at The Batman premiere in New York

The Batman's world premiere was recently held in New York and it was attended by the lead cast of the film including the caped crusader Robert Pattinson and Catwoman Zoe Kravitz. Considering it was a big night for Kravitz as her DC film held its red carpet premiere, the actress also received special support from her stepdad, Jason Momoa.

The Game of Thrones star was seen attending the premiere event along with his kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa's recent appearance at The Batman premiere comes days after reports have suggested that the actor has been re-working on his relationship with Lisa Bonet after announcing their split last month. Bonet who shares two kids with Momoa is also a mother to Zoe Kravitz whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Check out photos from The Batman premiere here:

At The Batman premiere, Jason was spotted looking his dapper best as he donned a wine-coloured velvet suit. As for his stepdaughter, Kravitz was seen sporting a stunning look at the event as she wore a black, cat-themed Oscar de la Renta gown for the evening. She also posed alongside her co-star Robert Pattinson who also turned up in an all-black attire.

The premiere was also attended by the film's supporting cast including Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Barry Keoghan among others. The early reviews for the film have already poured in and it is being touted to the grittiest Batman film ever. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

