PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston resumes The Morning Show season 2 shoot sporting a face shield; Gushes about her crew

Jennifer Aniston shared photos from the sets of The Morning Show season 2. The filming of the series resumes months after it was brought to halt due to the pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston is back to work! The actress has made her way back on the sets of The Morning Show season 2 and she's sharing inside pictures. Jennifer had kicked off filming of the new season earlier this year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the production team to halt shoot. The shoot has finally resumed but Jennifer is taking all the necessary precautions on sets. She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was in her character but wore a face shield before she went on camera.

The actress sported a coal coloured ensemble for the scene and sported her oversized boxed specs in the selfie. She captioned the picture, "Back to work". In another shot, a member of the crew sat behind the on-set monitor, checking a scene featuring the Friends alum. In the shot, Jennifer was seen seated on the driver's seat of her car. She shared the picture and wrote, "I love my crew."

In the third shot, the actress shared a picture of her lipstick print on a tissue paper placed on a bunch of make-up brushes. Check out the photos below:

According to Deadline, The Morning Show season 2 was in the final stage of the filming its first two episodes. The episodes were shot as a block at the time before filming was suspended on March 12. The publication back had reported in October that Steve Carell was yet to film his scenes in the opening scenes in the new season. It is also reported that the new season is expected to reflect the pandemic.

