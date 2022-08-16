PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston rocks a black & pink bikini during beach vacay with Jason Bateman & wife Amanda Anka

Giving "thirst trap" a whole new meaning is Jennifer Aniston! Making 53 look oh-so-good, the Friends star took to her happening Instagram page to share some gorgeous snaps from her recent beach vacation with best friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. Last month, Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse from the same bikini-clad vacay with a stunning close-up selfie and now, she's treating her 40.6 million followers with more snaps.

In the first photo, we get a back shot of Jennifer Aniston walking alongside Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. Both Aniston and Anka are seen rocking black and pink bikinis and beach hats. On the other hand, Bateman chooses a more cosy attire in a white full-sleeved pullover and black shorts along with a beach hat. With her tan sunglasses in tow, Jennifer shared another selfie, getting sun tanned in a beach chair with Amanda is seen walking from a distance in a white cropped shirt layering a black bikini.

Looking sexy as ever, there's another snap of The Morning Show star as she soaks in the sun, lying down in a beach chair and flaunting her toned body in her bikini. Another picture sees Jennifer looking ethereal in a baby blue summer dress alongside Amanda, who adorns a white summer dress. One thing common in all these photos is that we can't get over Jen's beach curls! One more snap sees the Ozark star chilling at what looks like their vacay abode with a laptop in Jason's lap. There's also a video in which Aniston gives an aesthetic look at the beach.

Jennifer Aniston rightfully captioned her IG post: "Take us back." Amongst her celebrity friends who commented on her post, Rita Wilson was all of us when she quipped, "When you go back can you take me?" On the other hand, Sean Hayes commented, "Gorge." Moreover, Michelle Pfeiffer and Beth Behrs shared heart emojis for Jen's post.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's IG post from her bikini-clad beach vacation with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka below:

How we wish we could look this good!

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman have been close friends for many years and even have starred together in movies like The Switch, Horrible Bosses and Office Christmas Party. They, with Amanda Anka, have gone on several vacations together alongside Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney.

