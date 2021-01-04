PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston spends the first Sunday of 2021 on a 'paw'fect note

Jennifer Aniston brought the long New Year's weekend to an end with her dog by her side. The actress shared pictures of how she spent the first Sunday of the year.

The New Year celebrations this year weren't loud and colourful like every year. While a few stars were seen out, there were many stars opted to stay in and spend the New Year weekend at home. Jennifer Aniston was among the many stars who revealed they were spending the first weekend of the year at home. The gorgeous Friends actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she was adorably accompanied by her pet dog over the long holiday.

In the photos she shared, The Morning Show star was seen seated in pink pants and grey sweater while her dog Lord Chesterfield placing his paw on her leg with a grin on his face. Jen shared the heartwarming moment on the social media platform with the caption, "Hi there" with a waving hand emoji before adding, "First Sunday of 2021". She used a paw emoji and a blowing kiss emoji. She also shared a closer shot of the paw on her lap. These photos have us singing, "I'll be there for you!"

Check out the photos below:

Jennifer's photos featuring the pooch come a week after she came under fire owing to a Christmas decoration. The actress was criticised for sharing a picture of a pandemic-themed Christmas ornament. The photo featured a wooden ornament engraved: “Our first pandemic 2020". Many online users deemed the ornament and photo as "insensitive" and said she was "romanticising a pandemic".

On the work front, Jennifer is currently working towards wrapping The Morning Show season 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston shares a selfie from The Morning Show sets but our eyes are on the mystery man in the snap

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×