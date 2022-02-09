PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look adorably lovestruck at Marry Me's red carpet premiere in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a sight to behold as they brought their romance to the red carpet for Marry Me's Los Angeles premiere. The couple radiated love and happiness as they shared hugs and kisses while posing for pictures on the red carpet. JLo and Ben looked absolutely lovestruck as they were all smiles during the premiere appearance.

For the premiere, Jennifer Lopez wore a stunning white dress by Dolce and Gabbana while her date for the night, Affleck looked dapper in a black suit. At one point during the appearance, Ben was seen lovingly kissing Jennifer on the forehead. The couple also gave a cosy pose on the red carpet.

The premiere was also attended by Lopez's co-stars Maluma and Chloe Coleman and also her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Marry Me is Lopez's upcoming rom-com which also stars Owen Wilson in lead. The film revolves around music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma), who plan to get married before a global audience of fans but their plans are foiled after Kat learns, that Bastian has been unfaithful. She then decides to marry Charlie (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's photos here:

Lopez looked extremely happy as she held onto Affleck at the premiere. In her recent interviews for Marry Me, JLo opened up about her relationship with Affleck and maintained that since they are a lot wiser and older now compared to their relationship back in 2000s, the singer believes that this time their romance will last longer doesn't expect them to have a public breakup.

