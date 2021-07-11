PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted on a shopping trip with kids in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted in LA after returning from their Hamptons getaway where the duo reportedly spent time with family and friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their recent Hamptons getaway returned to Los Angeles. The duo after spending time with family and friends during the Hamptons vacay were spotted going on a shopping trip with JLo's kids Max and Emme and Ben's son Samuel in LA. In the photos captured by the paparazzi, Lopez and Affleck looked close during the shopping trip and at one point were even seen hugging each other.

It has been reported that Ben and Jennifer also grabbed lunch together and it looks like the duo is bonding well with each other's kids. Their blended family recently had also enjoyed a Disney trip together during the fourth of July weekend. According to a US Weekly insider, the duo's relationship is "seamlessly" moving forward.

Check out photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's outing here:

Affleck and Lopez have reportedly also thought about their future together. The duo after once coming close to tying the knot back in 2004 eventually split although their rekindled romance seems to be going much better. As per a US Weekly source, "They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together."

It seems Affleck has also been bonding well with Lopez's kids. During their Hamptons vacay, he was seen protectively escorting them to a book store amid paparazzi's attention. JLo also in a recent interview shared how she is in a good place right now and while she didn't mention Affleck, the singer said, "I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life", via Apple Music's podcast with Zane Lowe.

