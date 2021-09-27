PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand in hand while stepping out from Global Citizen Live concert

Jennifer Lopez was one of the performers at Global Citizen Live, and boyfriend Ben Affleck was there to cheer her up! The singer, 52, performed If You Had My Love and Love Don't Cost a Thing, after which, she was joined by LL Cool J and Ja Rule for I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny. The main highlight, however, was Lopez being all lovey-dovey with her beau post-concert.

Lopez and Affleck left the venue being too adorable as they walked holding hands! Ben Affleck was spotted in a totally clean-shaven look while wearing a blue shirt, black t-shirt, and black jeans. Lopez was spotted in her own merchandise t-shirt and blue jeans. In the pictures, Affleck and Lopez are being too endearing and have been witnessed packing on some light PDA. Affleck seems to be hugging Lopez in one of the pictures, and in another, he seems to be helping her get down the stairs of the venue.

The two have recently been spotted together in major events including MET Gala 2021, and Venice Film Festival. In the latter, Bennifer was seen riding a water taxi as they arrived at the festival for the premiere of Affleck and Matt Damon’s The Last Duel. Later, Jennifer also took to her social media platform to gush about Ben and the movie!

The two were being adorable with each other as the cameras captured them. In one of the snaps from the festival, Ben was helping Jen get onto the water taxi, and the later pictures revealed how the two were enjoying their time in Venice. During MET Gala 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a kiss while being properly masked. They arrived at the fashion event in style and posed as a couple.

Take a look at the ‘Bennifer’ photos from Global Citizen Live:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez puts up a glamorous display while performing at Global Citizen Live 2021