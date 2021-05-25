PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Miami gym date included sharing a 'kiss' and 'playful' banter?

Continuing their Miami adventure, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted outside a gym while an eyewitness report reveals how their workout date took a "playful" turn with a "kiss."

Looks like things are in fact getting steamy between ex-flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, especially with their recent Miami adventure. Ben travelled from Los Angeles to Miami to spend some quality time with Jennifer amid Bennifer's reconciliation rumours going rife. Besides chilling at Lopez's rental home, the pair were recently spotted on a gym date together at Anatomy Miami Beach.

In a report by In Touch, an eyewitness revealed some juicy deets inside Jen and Ben's gym date, which was every bit romantic, as the duo "looked madly in love." According to the fellow gym-goer, Lopez and Affleck were "clearly picking up" where they "left off their relationship" back in 2004 when they broke off their engagement after dating for almost two years. "They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets," the eyewitness added. Moreover, while Lopez and Affleck entered the gym separately, they exited said gym together. The Hustlers star and the Justice League star did "two different workouts" with two "different trainers."

For Bennifer's gym date, Jennifer kept it trendy in a white cropped tee which showed off their toned midriff and paired it with purple leggings, beige and white sneakers and huge rectangular sunglasses while her luscious locks were tied in a messy bun. On the other hand, Ben kept it sporty in a grey tee, black track pants, sunglasses and a black face mask for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's photos just before Bennifer's romantic gym date below:

We're loving this Jen and Ben romance!

