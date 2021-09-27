PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck look like teenagers in love as they pack on the PDA during a walk in NYC

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were "all dressed in love" as they enjoyed a romantic stroll at Madison Square Park in New York City. The lovebirds, who reunited in April, couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they packed on the PDA, stealing a lovestruck kiss. Moreover, Bennifer's giddy smiles was a constant throughout their walk as Ben even indulged in a smoke.

As described by Daily Mail, Jennifer looked smashing in a green plaid ensemble that featured a seafoam green coat layering a fern green dress with a waist tie. Accessorising the outfit with gold-framed, brown tinted sunglasses and huge silver hoop earrings, JLo left her light brown curls open in its natural avatar. On the other hand, Affleck looked dapper opting for a grey coat with matching jeans, a navy blue coloured shirt and black boots. Enjoying the autumn day in the Big Apple, Bennifer definitely didn't forget to put their most stylish foot forward.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looking like teenagers in love as they pack on the PDA during a romantic stroll in NYC below:

As the saying goes, Bennifer 2.0 is alive and thriving!

After stealing the show at Venice Film Festival 2021 with their first glamourous red carpet appearance in nearly two decades for The Last Duel, Ben recently accompanied Jen at Global Citizen Live 2021, where JLo performed her greatest hits. Lopez's epic New York performance, held at Central Park, saw the Hustlers star perform Cambia el Paso, All I Have (LL Cool J joined on stage), I'm Real and Ain't It Funny (Ja Rule joined on stage), Jenny from the Block and her new track from her upcoming movie, Marry Me's OST, On My Way.

Walking hand-in-hand, Bennifer left Central Park post JLo's exciting Global Citizen Live 2021 performance and even celebrated with a late outing. Head on to our ALSO READ link before for the photos of the gorgeous couple.

