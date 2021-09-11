PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck make GLAMOROUS red carpet debut after 18 years at Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck light up the red carpet during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The duo posed for photos together at the premiere of "The Last Duel" in Venice, Italy, on Friday evening - their first public appearance since rekindling their romance in April. Lopez was seen proudly walking beside and holding hands with Affleck who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alençon in the upcoming historical drama.

Check out their red carpet debut here:

According to People, Lopez went all out in a white mermaid style Georges Hobeika gown with a low deep V-neckline and a string of Swarovski crystal accents. She accessorized with a Cartier bracelet, earrings, and ring set with yellow diamonds, an ornate silver handbag, Jimmy Choo heels, and a smokey brown eye. Meanwhile, Affleck looked sharp in a black tuxedo, black shoes, and a bow tie. As the paparazzi took their picture, the pair clasped hands and kissed.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck arrived at the annual event in Italy by private boat taxi on Thursday, ahead of the premiere of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. Affleck collaborated on the screenplay with his close buddy Matt Damon, who also stars in the historical drama with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. A source tells PEOPLE the pair were excited to go to Venice together. "They both have a busy fall coming up and enjoy spending as much time together as possible now," the source says. Adding: "Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together."

However, Lopez (formerly dating Alex Rodriguez, 46) and Affleck (previously dating Ana de Armas, 33) renewed their romance in April before making their relationship Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday. They've become even closer since then.

