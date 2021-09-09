PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck pack on the PDA on a water taxi as they arrive at Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aka Bennifer are back being a cuddly couple as they arrive on a water taxi at the Venice Film Festival for Affleck’s movie The Last Duel. The couple arrived in style with Lopez wearing a white lace dress, and Affleck sporting a black t-shirt. The two seemed totally in love and full of affection on the water taxi.

According to Elle, the couple is at the festival for the premiering of Affleck’s upcoming movie The Last Duel. In the pictures, Ben seemed to be a caring boyfriend and helped Jen with her bags during the arrival. The two, while sitting close to each other on a water taxi, looked absolutely smitten. It also seemed like Affleck was making his lady love laugh throughout their ride.

Take a look at Bennifer’s pictures from Venice Film Festival:

Amid making their relationship Insta-official in July, Bennifer has been spotted together several times, sometimes with their kids, and at others, with each other only. Earlier in August, the two were spotted with JLo’s daughter Emme, and during another occasion, with all their kids and Ben’s mother. The actor was even browsing engagement rings with his mother and son Samuel. In one of the interviews for Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, via Elle, commenting on her relationship with Ben, Jennifer said, “I’m very happy...This is it. I’ve never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she said.

According to People, Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, had rekindled their romance back in April. Affleck has three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Lopez has twins named Emme and Max, 13.

