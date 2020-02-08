PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez & Miley Cyrus are making a statement with deep, plunging necklines and we're all for it

Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus brought sexy in black and took the plunge as they attended the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 Show. While JLo was accompanied by fiance Alex Rodriquez, Miley brought along her brother Trace Cyrus.

It was indeed a star-studded affair at Milk Studios in Hollywood, California, as Tom Ford made the controversial decision to host the Autumn/Winter 2020 Show at Los Angeles over Fashion Capital, New York City. In attendance were plenty of Hollywood celebrities who spiced up the front row with their star power and fashion sense. Amongst those who offered their support to Tom Ford was Jennifer Lopez with fiance Alex Rodriguez as well as Miley Cyrus with brother Trace Cyrus.

Speaking of Jennifer Lopez, after her spectacular joint Super Bowl 2020 Halftime performance with Shakira, JLo attended the fashion show with Alex, albeit skipped posing on the red carpet. Ms. Jenny from the Block looked sexy beyond belief in an LBD which had a deep plunging neckline. A gorgeous diamond choker and sparkling silver strappy heels further accentuated but didn't take away from the gorgeous black attire. Furthermore, JLo's hair was styled in a sleek updo with just a tiny strand of hair perfectly placed on the left side of her forehead while fierce eye makeup with rosy cheeks and demure lips completed the look to perfection. Alex looked dapper and complimented his ladylove's style in a velvet black blazer which was paired with a matching turtleneck, trousers and dress shoes.

On the other hand, Miley took the plunging neckline route as well and rocked a black halterneck jumpsuit which featured flared pants and a double belt cinching her waist. Cyrus' blonde streaks were brushed down and blow-dried to give a funky, smouldering effect while a diamond choker, plenty of gold and silver bracelets and a black clutch completed the rock chic look. Trace opted for a more casual approach in a ripped black denim jacket, which was paired with a matching tee, ripped jeans, wingtip shoes and golden-framed aviators.

Jason Momoa with wife Lisa Bonet and Joe Alwyn also put their fashionable foot forward as they posed on the red carpet. While Jason rocked his favourite salmon coloured jacket, Joe opted for a brown and black combo attire.

