PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez puts up a glamorous display while performing at Global Citizen Live 2021

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make heads turn and the singer made sure to leave everyone stunned as she made a dazzling appearance at the Global Citizen Live 2021 event. On Saturday, September 25, the singer wowed the audience with her amazingly energetic performance on Cambia el Paso. Lopez was also joined by Ja Rule and LL Cool J on stage.

During her performance at New York City's Central Park, JLo belted out some of her big hits including fan-favorite Jenny from the Block, All I Have and also an unreleased song On My Way from her upcoming film Marry Me. According to People, Lopez mentioned that she wanted to do something special at the event and hence she performed a new track.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's photos here:

While speaking to the audience, Lopez quipped, "Do you guys mind if I do a song that no one has heard? Because it's a special occasion, and I thought, 'What special thing can I do?' This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight. I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way", via People.

Along with Lopez, other popular artists such as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Coldplay among others are also a part f the event. The Global Citizen Live 2021 event kicked off in Paris with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Denis Brogniart as co-hosts.

