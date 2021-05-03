PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez shares a heartwarming moment with her mom on stage at Vax Live Concert in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez was joined by her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez for a performance during Sunday's Vax Live Concert.

Several major celebrities came together to perform at Sunday's big benefit concert, the Vax Live Concert in Los Angeles, organized by Global Citizen. Hosted by Selena Gomez, the concert featured appearances by US President Joe Biden along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris. Celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn were also among the attendees. As for the performances, Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters delivered electric performances with fully vaccinated health care staff and other essential workers in the audience.

The concert saw Jennifer Lopez sharing an important message of everyone coming together and helping each other out globally amid the pandemic situation. While Lopez did put up an energetic performance, the actress also had a rather heartwarming moment on stage as her mother joined her during her performance.

Lopez invited her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez up onto the stage and asked her to sing the lullaby she used to sing for her with when she was a child. The song was Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline with the name Jennifer, instead of Caroline. The emotionally charged moment left everyone moist-eyed. In her other performance for the evening, Lopez danced to her 2016 hit single Ain't Your Mama.

Here are Jennifer Lopez's pictures from Vax Live Concert:

As informed by Global Citizen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are serving as campaign chairs of Vax Live. The campaign aims to initiate vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone.

Credits :Getty Images

