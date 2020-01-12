PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez stuns in a plunging gown for LAFCA 2020 as she wins an award for Hustlers

The 'Hustlers's star, who was last seen making a splash at the Golden Globes, made heads turn in a powder blue, plunging neckline gown.

Jennifer Lopez is a natural stunner. The 50-year-old reminded us of it yet again when she stepped out for the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association (LAFCA) Awards Ceremony on Saturday evening and slayed the red carpet. The 'Hustlers's star, who was last seen making a splash at the Golden Globes, made heads turn in a powder blue, plunging neckline gown. With her hair tied up and smoky eyes catching all our attention, Lopez looked simply stunning in her Ellie Saab gown as she posed for the cameras.

The actress was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category and trumped her competitors to take home the award. At the recently concluded Golden Globes, however, Lopez lost to Laura Dern of Marriage Story. Jennifer Lopez' s performance in Hustlers has been much talked about and has also generated Oscar worthy buzz.

Her LAFCA win was documented on Instagram by fiance Alex Rodriguez who shared a close up picture of the award. Their reflections were also seen in the picture, as Alex tagged JLo and wrote, "So proud." It will be interesting to see if Hustlers scores an Oscar nomination. The film did well at the box office, however, wasn't a favourite at the Golden Globes.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's photos at LAFCA 2020:

JLo's look at the Golden Globes came under the radar of the fashion police.

