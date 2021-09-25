PHOTOS: Jodie Comer and Ridley Scott STEP OUT on the red carpet for the premiere of The Last Duel

The cast and crew of "The Last Duel" are in Europe this week to promote the upcoming release of the historical epic based on true events. Jodie Comer, the 28-year-old actress, who portrays Marguerite de Carrouges in the film, donned an all-black outfit. The Scouse stunner later posed with the film's director Ridley Scott, who looked dapper in a crisp white shirt and black blazer.

However, Jodie attended the film's U.K. debut at the Odeon Luxe Cinema in London's famous Leicester Square last night, while Comer, Ridley Scott, Nicole Holofcener, Alex Lawther, and Zoé Bruneau attended the French premiere in Paris earlier today at the Gaumont Champs-Elysées Theater.

Meanwhile, "The Last Duel” is a gripping story of betrayal and vengeance set against the savagery of 14th-century France. Set in the middle of the Hundred Years War, the film examines the pervasive power of men, the fragility of justice, and the bravery and courage of one woman ready to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on true events, the film debunks long-held beliefs about Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became fierce enemies in France's final sanctioned duel. Interestingly, The Last Duel is Jodie's latest venture and is written by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon.

Interestingly, in 2020, filming for "The Last Duel" took place in a number of beautiful sites in France and Ireland, with some of France's most spectacular and well-preserved castles providing backgrounds to the medieval story. "The Last Duel” will release in Indian Theaters soon

