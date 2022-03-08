PHOTOS: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week amid second pregnancy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently attended the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 7 as the couple was spotted heading to the Louis Vuitton show. While it was recently reported that the couple is expecting their second child together after daughter Willa, Sophie kept her baby bump hidden during their recent outing at the Paris Fashion Week.

At the event, Sophie was seen sporting a leather pinafore dress and white crop top along with a black Louis Vuitton purse and bright red sandals. As for her husband, Joe looked no less dapper as he wore a black-and-blue checkered jacket that he teamed up with a black shirt and pants. The duo was seen posing together adorably at the event.

The couple sparked pregnancy rumours last month after they were clicked heading out for a brunch outing during which Turner seemed to have shown her baby bump. Even as the couple is yet to publicly announce the news of their second pregnancy, it was confirmed to E! by a source that the couple was expecting their second child together.

Check out Joe and Sophie's photos here:

Joe and Sophie are already parents to their 1-year-old daughter Willa. The couple has been extremely strict about their daughter's public appearances and has requested the paparazzi to not publish any photos of the little one to maintain her privacy. In the meantime, recently Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also welcomed their first child together, a daughter via surrogacy. The couple is yet to give a first glimpse of the little one.

