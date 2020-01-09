PHOTOS: John Cena is joined by girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh during his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance

Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena was accompanied by his ladyloveShay Shariatzadeh as the two were spotted outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio. Check out the couple's photos below.

It was in 2019 when John Cena met product manager Shay Shariatzadeh in Vancouver while shooting for his movie Playing With Fire. The couple soon hit it off and began dating. Unlike his publicly televised relationship with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella, John and Shay have been keeping things on the down-low with minimal public appearances together. It was at the premiere of Playing With Fire when Cena finally made his red carpet debut with Shariatzadeh and it seems as though the two are very serious about each other.

Recently, the 42-year-old actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview and was accompanied by his ladylove. The couple was spotted outside the studios and cozied up as the paparazzi captured the lovebirds. John looked dapper as he donned a three-piece grey suit, with the blazer held in his hand along with a matching waistcoat, a crisp white shirt and a brown tie. Cena paired the look with a camel coloured belt, which matched his dress shoes. On the other hand, Shay was winter equipped and looked pretty in a brown teddy zipper jacket which was paired with black jeans and brown fuzzy slippers along with a black sling bag. Red lips and sleek hair completed the comfortable look.

Check out John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's photos below:

What do you have to say about John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh as a couple? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, John will soon be gearing up for the release of the first trailer of the highly anticipated film Fast & Furious 9, which marks the WWE wrestler's entry to the beloved and successful franchise. Also starring Vin Diesel, Fast & Furious 9's trailer drops on January 31, 2020, and is slated to release on May 22, 2020.

Credits :Getty Images

