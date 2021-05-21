PHOTOS: John Krasinski poses with fans during surprise theatre visit for A Quiet Place Part II

To make the return to theatres super special, The Office actor John Krasinski dropped by an early screening of his new film A Quiet Place Part II and surprised fans.

John Krasinski treated moviegoers as they returned to the theatres to catch his new film A Quiet Place Part II. The long-awaited horror sequel was delayed quite a few times until it made to theatres this week. To make the return to theatres super special, The Office actor dropped by an early screening of the hotly anticipated horror epic. The film which also stars his wife, Emily Blunt, was being screened at the AMC cinema in Miami, Florida.

The actor made sure to thank moviegoers for coming out to watch the film. He also took to Instagram to share a video of his visit. In the video, moviegoers were pleasantly delighted with Krasinski's unannounced visit. They can be seen cheering and hooting for the actor as they go on to click a few selfies.

He said, "I'm going around theaters all across the county, popping in like this to say thank you. Let's watch movies together, let's be together. Thank you so much!" At the cinema, John also posed for a few photos with moviegoers as he politely asked them before joining in their photo frame.

Take a look at John Krasinski's photos from his theatre visit:

Speaking about working with wife Emily Blunt on the film, the writer-producer earlier told ET, "She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas. So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world. Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set."

Click here to watch John Krasinski's surprise cinema visit.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn considering marriage? Singer has reportedly 'discussed future plans'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×