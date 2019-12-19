PHOTOS: Jonas Brothers put on their Santa caps as they perform during Jingle Ball 2019 in Chicago

On Wednesday night, The Jonas Brothers took the stage by storm with some festive tunes in their Santa hats during the 2019 Jingle Ball Tour in Chicago.

The Jonas Brothers have had the most significant 2019. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas who reunited this year after a hiatus of six years went on to make some smashing music and also toured extensively as part of their Happiness Begins tour. The brothers' comeback song Sucker turned out to be a huge hit and also earned them their Grammy nomination. Now, the festive season in the West is in full swing but the Jonas Brothers are still belting out their smashing hits.

On Wednesday night, The Jonas Brothers took the stage by storm with some festive tunes in their Santa hats during the 2019 Jingle Ball Tour in Chicago. They performed to a packed auditorium and sent their fans into a tizzy during their set. At the event, former One Direction singer Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi were also seen performing a little duet together, reported Just Jared.

To keep up with the Christmas feels, the Jonas Brothers also sported Santa caps and looked quite cute as they performed in it. Just a few days back, Taylor Swift had also performed on her 30th birthday and was also surprised with a huge 3-tier cake. Other stars who have performed at the festival include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and BTS with Halsey.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also took over the big screen as his film Jumanji: The Next Level hit the theatres. Check out the photos of Jonas Brothers performing at Jingle Ball 2019:

