PHOTOS: Justin Bieber showers Hailey Baldwin with love during their recent trip and Gigi Hadid is all hearts

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took off to Idaho last week with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in tow. Hailey took to Instagram and shared photos from their summer vacay.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin broke the California non-essential travel ban to head out on a quick trip. With Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in tow, the lovebirds enjoyed a fun summer break in Idaho. According to E! News, the Biebers, Jenner and Booker stayed at a lakefront home for four days. While Hailey shared a few photos couple of days ago, the model took to Instagram and shared a few more photos and a video from their summer vacay.

In the photos, Hailey flaunts her slender figure in a chic bikini. In the first picture, she was seen sporting a red life-jacket while posing for the camera. In another shot, she was seen floating in the waterbody while soaking up the sun. She also shared a video where she was seen ziplining through the green outdoors. But our favourite picture from the bunch saw Justin embracing Hailey on the boat. The sunkissed couple left us grinning as they looked adorably in love.

The photos received love from friends and fans of the couple. Gigi Hadid showed her love by double-tapping on the post. Bella Hadid too showered her love by liking her post. Vanessa Hudgens took to the comments section and wrote, "Cutie". Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Kendall also shared photos from the vacation. The Jenner sister flaunted her yellow bikini before she took to the lake and posed in a pair of dungarees. Check out the photos below:

