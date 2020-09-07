  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber showers Hailey Baldwin with love during their recent trip and Gigi Hadid is all hearts

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took off to Idaho last week with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in tow. Hailey took to Instagram and shared photos from their summer vacay.
25605 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Justin Bieber showers Hailey Baldwin with love during their recent trip and Gigi Hadid is all heartsPHOTOS: Justin Bieber showers Hailey Baldwin with love during their recent trip and Gigi Hadid is all hearts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin broke the California non-essential travel ban to head out on a quick trip. With Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in tow, the lovebirds enjoyed a fun summer break in Idaho. According to E! News, the Biebers, Jenner and Booker stayed at a lakefront home for four days. While Hailey shared a few photos couple of days ago, the model took to Instagram and shared a few more photos and a video from their summer vacay. 

In the photos, Hailey flaunts her slender figure in a chic bikini. In the first picture, she was seen sporting a red life-jacket while posing for the camera. In another shot, she was seen floating in the waterbody while soaking up the sun. She also shared a video where she was seen ziplining through the green outdoors. But our favourite picture from the bunch saw Justin embracing Hailey on the boat. The sunkissed couple left us grinning as they looked adorably in love. 

The photos received love from friends and fans of the couple. Gigi Hadid showed her love by double-tapping on the post. Bella Hadid too showered her love by liking her post. Vanessa Hudgens took to the comments section and wrote, "Cutie". Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

last few weeks were equal parts dreamy and adventurous

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Meanwhile, Kendall also shared photos from the vacation. The Jenner sister flaunted her yellow bikini before she took to the lake and posed in a pair of dungarees. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i  lakes

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Was Selena Gomez asked to star along with Justin Bieber in Drake's Popstar music video? Here's the truth

Credits :InstagramE! News

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement