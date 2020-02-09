PHOTOS: Justin Bieber sums up our Sunday vibe with his 'just out of the bed' messy hair and pyjama ensemble

Justin Bieber was spotted making his way to the Saturday Night Live! sets over the weekend. The singer sported a "just out of the bed" look. Check it out.

Justin Bieber may have just nailed our Sunday vibe with his "just out of the bed" look. The singer, accompanied by his wife Hailey Bieber, was spotted in New York City over the weekend. The singer is in the Big Apple to perform in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live! The Yummy crooner ditched the formal look for a lazy look as he made his way to the NYC studio. Justin slipped into a pair of pink pajama-style pants along with a grey tee.

Bieber completed the look with a comfy beige corduroy jacket and topped the lazy look with a pair of red slippers. To give the look a nice touch, he styles his blonde tresses into messy spikes thus enhancing his "just out of the bed" look. On the contrary, Hailey looked stylish as ever. The model was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble. She slipped into loose-fitted, high-waist leather pants which she paired with a black turtleneck sweater. She topped the outfit with an oversized black coat and golden-rimmed sunglasses. She completed her OOTD with an Alexander Wang Attica crossbody bag.

Check out the photos below:

The singer made his way to SNL and performed his recently released songs. Justin presented an instrumental version of his song Yummy followed by his performance on his recently released song Intentions. Apart from his SNL performance, Justin has been in the news for his upcoming album Changes. JB collaborates with Post Malone, Travis Scott, Clever, Lil Dicky, Quavo, and Kehlani for his new album.

