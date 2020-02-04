PHOTOS: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel make first public appearance since Alisha Wainwright PDA scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were seen at the premiere of The Sinner season 3. This is their first appearance since Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright scandal.

It has been a few months since Justin Timberlake made the headlines for his pictures with Alisha Wainwright. The two stars were working together on Palmer when the paparazzi caught two holding hands in New Orleans. After the photos hit the internet, Justin apologised to his wife Jessica Biel and his fans. On February 3, Monday, Justin and Jessica made their first appearance since the scandal left tongues wagging. The two stepped out to attend the season three premiere of Jessica's show The Sinner.

While Justin did not join the actress on the red carpet, he and Jessica were seen happily posing together during the afterparty. Jessica stunned in a black and white ensemble which she paired with a checked jacket. Whereas Justin looked dapper in semi-formal attire. The two were all smiles at the event, assuring everyone that all is okay between the two. Check out the photos below:

Their appearance comes days after Jessica celebrated Justin's birthday. The actress took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with Justin and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."

Check out the post below:

Us Weekly has previously reported that the couple was attending couple's therapy to make their relationship work. “Sometimes they’ll have a great day together, and other days they argue. Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear to relieve any stress. They believe it’s constructive for their relationship….He is trying his hardest to prove himself," the insider told the international outlet.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake is smitten by wife Jessica Biel as he leaves a flirty comment on her picture

Read More