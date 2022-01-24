PHOTOS: Kanye West and Julia Fox make their red carpet debut in matching denim outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Julia Fox made their relationship red carpet official as the couple attended the Paris Fashion Week together and even made a matched their outfits for the same. On Sunday, the 44-year-old rapper and his 31-year-old actress girlfriend of Uncut Gems fame attended a fashion show together as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week in France.

Julia and Kanye were seen getting cosy in snaps as the duo posed together. The couple sported matching denim ensembles with black gloves. While Fox and West have already been hitting the headlines for their romance, the duo's recent outing grabbed more eyeballs as they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Kanye and Julia were seen arriving hand-in-hand for the event.

Check out the photos here:

Their relationship was previously confirmed by Julia in interaction with Interview magazine. The actress revealed how they had an instant connection after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve. Describing her special relationship, Julia told the magazine, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

In the meantime, Kanye was also in the news for his recent drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their daughter Chicago's birthday party as the rapper claimed he wasn't invited by Kim for the same. The rapper recently also sung about Kardashian's new romance in his recently released song where he name-dropped Pete Davidson, Kim's new boyfriend and crooned about wanting to "beat his a**."

