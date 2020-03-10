PHOTOS: Kate Middleton dazzles in sapphire gown during Place2Be gala dinner; speaks candidly on mental health

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kate Middleton hosted the 25th anniversary gala dinner for Place2Be at Buckingham Palace after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and stunned in a recycled £3,500 sapphire blue Jenny Packham gown. Check out The Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous photos below.

The Royal Family had a busy day ahead of them as they put up a united front during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Tensions ran high between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate Middleton, amidst the former couple's royal exit. Post the service, Kate, who is a Patron of Place2Be since 2013, hosted a gala dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the charity whose founding mission is that "no child or young person should have to face mental health problems alone."

For the gala dinner, which was held at Buckingham Palace, The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous as she recycled her £3,500 sapphire blue Jenny Packham gown, the beading of which is said to have been done in India. You may recollect the dress from William and Kate's royal tour of India and Bhutan in 2016 when Middleton attended the Bollywood Gala in Mumbai. To complement her beautiful attire, Kate wore silver embellished Jimmy Choo Romy pumps and held a matching clutch while accessorising with Erdem's pearl-embellished floral drop earrings. Furthermore, her gown perfectly matched her stunning sapphire engagement ring while a fresh face of makeup with toned lips and hair left open in cascading curls completed the royal look to perfection.

Check out Kate Middleton's photos from the Place2Be's 25th anniversary gala dinner at Buckingham Palace below:

Enchanting would be an understatement!

Meanwhile, during her speech, Kate spoke candidly about mental health sharing, "Place2Be was one of the first charities I became patron of. I knew it was special then, but having spent many years since, learning about the importance of childhood development, I see even more the value in the work that you do and I am hugely grateful for all that you have taught me over the past seven years. You taught me, right from the start, that the children in your schools are only as happy and emotionally strong as the adults in their care," via Entertainment Tonight.

