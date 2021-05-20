PHOTOS: Kate Middleton looks spectacular in a red plaid dress as she steps out solo for gallery reopening

As a royal patron, Kate Middleton took a tour of the V&A museum as it is set to reopen its doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Kate Middleton continued to keep up with her royal engagements after a brief anniversary break as she stepped out solo on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge, who studied art history in college, visited the Victoria and Albert (V&A) museum sans Prince William. As a royal patron, Kate took a tour of the museum as it is set to reopen its doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Looking pretty spectacular in a red pleated midi dress, Kate toured the museum with Tristram Hunt, Director, V&A Museum as he showed the new refurbishments to the Duchess. The mother of three also chatted with museum staffers who informed her about the challenges they have faced.

Kate also visited the museum's landmark 2021 exhibition titled Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser which opens this weekend. A video of the same was shared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account. "Look closer. Inside an interactive theatrical show - exploring 157 years of adaptations, reinventions and storytelling of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. At the beginning of this week, the V&A alongside museums around the UK have re-opened their doors once again after a difficult year," the caption read.

The video featured Kate visiting the dreamy exhibition. Check it our below:

Even though restrictions in the UK have slowly started to ease out, Kate made sure to wear a black face mask throughout her visit. Her stunning plaid outfit and accessories were definitely one of the highlights.

