PHOTOS: Kate Middleton makes a glamorous appearance with Prince William at Jamaican reception

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been on their Caribbean tour and during their recent attendance at a Jamaican reception, the royal couple turned up looking their glamorous best. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a dinner on Wednesday at King's House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen.

At the event, Kate Middleton wore a sparkling green Jenny Packham gown which was to honour and pay homage to the flag of Jamaica. The Duchess of Cambridge also seemed to be wearing emerald jewels that as per reports were the ones worn by the Queen in the past. As for Prince William, the royal was seen sporting a formal suit for the event.

Check out Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos here:



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been on the second leg of their tour of the Caribbean which is in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Although it has been reported that Kate and William's ongoing Caribbean tour hasn't been smooth sailing given that the royal couple's arrival has been facing significant backlash and that protests have been taking place in Jamaica and Belize amid mounting tension as Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state. Jamaica seems to be hoping to follow the footsteps of Barbados as the country's intentions to break away from the British monarchy have been on the rise.

Prince William in his recent speech at the State dinner denounced slavery and expressed "profound sorrow" in the role Britain has played in history.

ALSO READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel visit to first stop of Caribbean Royal Tour due to protests by natives