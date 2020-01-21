PHOTOS: Kate Middleton painted the Buckingham Palace red with her sequin dress during a Royal engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted their first solo royal engagement. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the royal engagement for the first time since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future in the royal family was revealed by the Queen.

The royal family might be coming to terms with their shift in dynamics, but that hasn't stopped Kate Middleton from putting her best foot forward at a royal engagement this week. The Duchess of Cambridge was seen attending the engagement with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the Buckingham Palace and added the glamour to the room with her outfit. The mother-of-three stepped out wearing a red beaded and sequined dress as she and William hosted the U.K.—Africa Investment Summit on Monday.

The 38-year-old royal turned heads with her Needle & Thread long-sleeve gown. She stepped into a pair of matching red Gianvito Rossi pumps and a pair of Soru Jewellery ruby-coloured earrings to complete her outfit of the night aka OOTN. Meanwhile, William looked dapper in a tuxedo.

"The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is a place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when decided where best to propose to Cahterine, I could think of no more fitting," William said at the event, as per E! News. The royal engagement marked William and Kate's first royal engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their "senior" duties.

Harry missed out on the royal engagement to be with Meghan and Archie. The Duke of Sussex, who will soon be ripped off his title, was in the UK to participate in royal engagements. However, soon after he was done with his duties, he jetted out of London to head towards Canada and be by Meghan's side. Meanwhile, Meghan was spotted taking a stroll with Archie and the family's dogs. Read all about it here: Meghan Markle flashes her contagious smile as she takes a stroll with Archie days after Queen approved #Megxit

