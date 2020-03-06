PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off her Hurling skills during Ireland tour with husband Prince William

Kate Middleton tried her hand at the Gaelic sport Hurling during the Ireland tour with husband Prince William and she ended up scoring like a pro. Check out the photos below.

Kate Middleton whacked the hurling ball like a pro as she gave the Gaelic-Irish sport a try during her Ireland tour with husband Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited GAA Club in Galway, Ireland, on March 5, and happily tried their hand at hurling. After a few not-so-successful attempts, both Kate and William were able to score. The crowd cheered for Kate as she surprised herself by whacking the ball into the air. She kept her outfit casual for the visit and wore a cherry red sweater paired with black jeans, and New Balance sneakers.

Meanwhile, William wore black jeans and a black down jacket. During their visit, Kate also tried her hand at Gaelic football. According to a report by Daily Mail, Kate and William became the first members of the royal family to visit a Gaelic Athletic Association club and take part in the hurling shoot out and Gaelic football training drills. Earlier, on the same day, the future king and queen went for a Galway Community Circus show during which William showed off his juggling skills and managed to impress the crowd.

He started with juggling three balls and received a huge round of applause from the crowd, and even tried to juggle with four balls, but failed. After watching the performers at the Circus, Kate revealed that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, is into gymnastics. She also mentioned that her son George is learning the guitar. In 2017, William's father Prince Charles also tried hurling in Ireland during a visit to Kilkenny Castle, as his wife Camilla watched on.

