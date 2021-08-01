PHOTOS: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make for a glamorous couple at UNICEF event in Italy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made a rather stylish red carpet appearance as they decked up looking their best for a UNICEF event on Saturday night, July 31 at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy. While Katy was seen looking gorgeous in a black ensemble, Bloom chose to wear a navy blazer and white trousers. The couple was seen posing together as a picture-perfect couple at the event.

Katy left fans impressed with her elegant look as she chose to wear a floor-length strapless black gown with dramatic ruffle grey sleeves and wore her hair in a gorgeous updo. Along with Perry and Bloom, other celebrities who also attended the event included the likes of Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Check out Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's photos here:

Recently, Katy had hit the headlines after she was spotted hanging out with Orlando's ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The Roar singer had taken to social media to share a video along with Kerr as they attended a Yoga event together. Posing for a cute snap together Katy also wrote, "Spent me [sic] #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr." The duo looked all friendly and Orlando also commented on the post saying, "You two are the cutest."

As for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, the duo began dating in 2016 and made their relationship official on Instagram soon although they separated for a brief time in 2017 and eventually got back together. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020.

