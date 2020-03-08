PHOTOS: Katy Perry flaunts baby bump at Women's T20 World Cup closing ceremony; Admits she wants a girl

Katy Perry flaunted her growing baby bump at the Women's T20 World Cup closing ceremony in Australia on Sunday. The singer sported three outfits during the ceremony and confessed she wants a baby girl.

Katy Perry brought the house down at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup closing ceremony. The singer took the stage for the first time since she announced her pregnancy through her Never Worn White video. The singer is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom. The 35-year-old singer made her way to Melbourne, Australia, where she performed a few of her hit songs. Katy sported three outfits as part of the Women's T20 World Cup closing ceremony. The singer sported two outfits in the performance before the match began. The singer dressed in a 1960s-style pink, dress with different symbols embellished on them, including one that represented the female gender.

The outfit featured flared sleeves which flew along with the wind on the ground and gave a dramatic effect. The second outfit was a skin-tight sleeveless purple mini-dress with Venus symbols. She ended the night with a bright pink sequined jumpsuit with a huge yellow flower embellished on the dress. She sported a sheer cape to complete the look.

Daily Mail reports that during the closing ceremony performance on Wide Awake, she revealed that she wanted to have a baby girl. "I hope it's a girl!" she confesses before she dives back into the performance. The night ended with the Australian women's team joining the singer on stage. Check out the photos below:

Australia played against India in the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. The team from Down Under lifted the cup after they restricted the visitor's innings to 99 after giving them a target of 185 in 20 overs.

