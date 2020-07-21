  1. Home
PHOTOS: Katy Perry quips she's 'never too pregnant' for a crop top as she flaunts her baby bump

Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a few colourful, fun snaps in which she's seen flaunting her baby bump in a crop top and shorts. Check out the 35-year-old singer's gorgeous photos below.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are just a few days away from welcoming their first child together.Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are just a few days away from welcoming their first child together.
Katy Perry is currently gearing up to embrace motherhood as she and fiance Orlando Bloom will be welcoming their first child together. Orlando already has a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr: a nine-year-old Flynn Bloom. Moreover, Katy is just a few days away from her due date but that's not stopping the singer from focusing on work as well. The 35-year-old singer's sixth studio album, Smile, is all set to be dropped on August 14, 2020 and will be her most personal yet.

For now, Perry is treating fans with new photos on Instagram where the Daisies singer is seen proudly flaunting her baby bump. Moreover, Katy is seen donning Smile merchandise as she wore a white full-sleeved crop top which she paired with yellow striped shorts that showed off her baby bump in all its glory. Moreover, Katy also fashioned a black Smile snapback as well as a Smile mask. With her cropped blond hairdo, we're loving Perry's colourful, fun maternity style.

Check out Katy Perry's IG photos where she's seen flaunting her baby bump in a crop top and shorts below:

Katy's caption reads as, "Never too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask. Get ur #SMILE game on (tho don’t forget darling #Daisies)."

We adore Katy Perry's cuteness and how!

Meanwhile, during an appearance on KIIS1065′s Kyle & Jackie O, Perry revealed that her pregnancy weight is currently 190 pounds (around 86 kg) and that she's "really grateful" for her body.

