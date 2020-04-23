PHOTOS: Kensington Palace turns Prince Louis into an adorable meme with some help from Kate Middleton

On the occasion of Prince Louis’ second birthday, Kensington Palace turned him into an adorable meme with pictures clicked by Kate Middleton. Check it out.

Prince Louis is here to put a smile on your face amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis of Cambridge, turned 2 on April 23, and the Kensington Palace shared celebrated his special day with a rainbow tribute. With his hands and face covered in rainbow colours, the price can be seen flashing a cheeky smile in the series of pictures clicked by his mother Kate. The photos feature Louis all grown up in a blue-checked shirt.

For one of the posts, Kate and William turned their son into an “Instagram vs Reality” meme and the result is adorable. The post features two pictures of the prince. In the first photo, he can be seen posing for the camera while showing off his hands covered in rainbow colours, and in the second one, he can be seen grinning brightly with the colours all over his face. “Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday. We are very pleased to share today, on Prince Louis second birthday, new photographs taken by The Duchess this April,” the caption read.

Check out the pictures here:







View this post on Instagram

Instagram vs Reality. Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:00am PDT







View this post on Instagram

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

In the previous birthday post, Kensington Palace posted the picture of the Prince’s artwork. “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday! We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April,” the caption read. The toddler celebrated his special day just two days after his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday John Cena: 5 epic matches of the wrestler which prove why he is amongst the best in the world

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×